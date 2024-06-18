Symmetry Partners LLC Has $32.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 673,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,978,000 after purchasing an additional 42,046 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.18. 1,836,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,758. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $269.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.48 and its 200 day moving average is $249.24. The firm has a market cap of $403.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

