Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Baird R W upgraded Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.43.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Universal Health Services stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $190.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,820. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.33. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.90 and a one year high of $191.22.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

