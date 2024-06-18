Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133,651 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,115,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,848. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.26.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

