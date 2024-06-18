Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 663.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,270,000 after purchasing an additional 840,169 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,222,000 after acquiring an additional 522,779 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,886,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,476,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,205.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,751,000 after acquiring an additional 178,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ZBRA traded down $7.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $295.25. The company had a trading volume of 435,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,957. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $328.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

