Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 354,404 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,765,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,270,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 831.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $76.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,656. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.