Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $264,000 Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BG stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.44. 1,139,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.62. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $116.59.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

