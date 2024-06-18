Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

In other news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $532,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $532,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,517 shares of company stock valued at $813,092. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCI stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.71. 1,712,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.13.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

