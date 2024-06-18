Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Up 4.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% on Tuesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $200.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing traded as high as $184.86 and last traded at $184.44. 9,692,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 14,878,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.24.
TSM has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $956.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.
