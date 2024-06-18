Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.56. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $45.76.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $164.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.10 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 3.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

See Also

