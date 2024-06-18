Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $45.76.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $164.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.10 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 3.75%.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
