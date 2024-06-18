TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TATT opened at $14.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11. TAT Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $151.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.75.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TAT Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TAT Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:TATT Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

