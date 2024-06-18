TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
TAT Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of TATT opened at $14.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11. TAT Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $151.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.75.
TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TAT Technologies Company Profile
TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TAT Technologies
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.