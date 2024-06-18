Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.10

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 82121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VIV. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0373 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 41.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIV. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. 5.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

