The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in May

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
The Berkeley Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BKGFF opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $61.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.77.
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
