The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Strategic Advocates LLC

Strategic Advocates LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,651,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,051,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.36. The company has a market cap of $269.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

