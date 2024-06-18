The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Position Increased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.42.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:COO traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $91.66. 865,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,693. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $104.07. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

