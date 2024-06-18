The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Up 13.1% in May

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 565,200 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the May 15th total of 499,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DSGX traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.27. 18,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,178. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average of $89.59. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $100.69.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

