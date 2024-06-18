The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Up 13.1% in May

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 565,200 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the May 15th total of 499,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
DSGX traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.27. 18,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,178. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average of $89.59. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $100.69.
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
