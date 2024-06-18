The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Short Interest Update

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,170,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the May 15th total of 16,620,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Kroger by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in Kroger by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $51.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,784,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,006. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

