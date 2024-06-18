The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.
Shares of MTW stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a market cap of $393.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.99.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
