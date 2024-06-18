The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,207,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,223,000 after purchasing an additional 79,213 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Manitowoc by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Manitowoc by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 46,417 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1,292.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 516,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 479,662 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a market cap of $393.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.99.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

