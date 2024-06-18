The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6 %

PG traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.56. 5,099,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,491,917. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $168.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

