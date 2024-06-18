The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) COO Sells $85,549.15 in Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $85,549.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,500.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Burth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Jonathan Burth sold 6,836 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $205,353.44.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Vita Coco stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.03. 739,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,970. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.72 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,931,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth $1,922,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 121,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 41,374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vita Coco by 899.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 250,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the third quarter worth $9,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on COCO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

