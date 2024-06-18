Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading Up 4.4%

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.75 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.23). Approximately 28 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 94,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).

Thruvision Group Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of £28.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,875.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.06.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thruvision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thruvision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.