Tigress Financial Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $170.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Tigress Financial from $98.50 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $117.70 to $128.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.84.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,865,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,934,688. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $136.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,358,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,474,135,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,358,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,474,135,774.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,417,870 shares of company stock worth $263,658,838. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,023,000. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,395,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

