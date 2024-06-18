Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1154 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from TIM’s previous dividend of $0.08.

TIM Price Performance

NYSE:TIMB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 299,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,961. TIM has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.12%. Analysts anticipate that TIM will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on TIM from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TIM

TIM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.