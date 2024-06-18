Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 387 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $4,608,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.45.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $252.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.62. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $231.36 and a one year high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

