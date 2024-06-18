Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 816 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDW. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 116.0% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 105,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 42,738 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 168,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 22,696 shares during the period.
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IBDW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.44. The stock had a trading volume of 170,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,236. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33.
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.