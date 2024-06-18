Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,165,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 522,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 36,590 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 252,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 30,262 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 251,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 191,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 395,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,359. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

