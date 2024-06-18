Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.5% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 220,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,275,000 after buying an additional 29,710 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 372,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $1,022,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,234 shares of company stock worth $8,668,823. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,034,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,100. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.60 and its 200 day moving average is $131.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

