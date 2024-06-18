Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,176 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 123.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 3.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 33.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,070 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 323,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after buying an additional 24,878 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,481,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $71.39. The company has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.53.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

