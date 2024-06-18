Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 3,536 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. SAP makes up 1.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in SAP by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,251,000 after purchasing an additional 746,386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,364,000 after purchasing an additional 122,135 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,362,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,569,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 213.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after purchasing an additional 966,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,031 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

SAP stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.62. The company had a trading volume of 681,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,460. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $199.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.47 and a 200 day moving average of $178.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

