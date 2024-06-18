Toncoin Trading 3.5% Higher This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $7.20 or 0.00011048 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $24.58 billion and approximately $435.26 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,179.03 or 1.00028815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012351 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005189 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00083646 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,779,933 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,742,661.469087 with 2,438,079,895.6205015 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.54180891 USD and is down -5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 424 active market(s) with $468,856,683.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.