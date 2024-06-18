Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.50

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.50 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30.65 ($0.39), with a volume of 136095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.75 ($0.39).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 43.97. The company has a market cap of £71.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -615.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.

