Traders Buy Large Volume of Seagate Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 24,601 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 258% compared to the typical volume of 6,875 call options.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $106.27. 1,848,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,067. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $107.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.75.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $504,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $188,834,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,937 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,303,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746,395 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Seagate Technology by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,572,000 after purchasing an additional 460,599 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.