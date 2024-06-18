Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,852,000 after purchasing an additional 880,583 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,343,000 after purchasing an additional 632,598 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,050,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,952,000 after purchasing an additional 103,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $655,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT traded up $7.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.98. 716,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,062. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $182.96 and a 12 month high of $343.16.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

