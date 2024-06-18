Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Trading Down 4.8%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98. 97,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,200,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TVTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $541.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.46 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.06% and a negative net margin of 87.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $137,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

