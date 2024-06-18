Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Truist Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of KROS stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.00. 253,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,193. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average of $53.75. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 117.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

