TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $21.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. TTM Technologies traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 345021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTM Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

In other news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,029 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $127,506.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,035.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other TTM Technologies news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 25,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,727.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $127,506.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,035.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,712 shares of company stock valued at $992,919 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -923.54 and a beta of 1.29.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.