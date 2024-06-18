TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $21.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. TTM Technologies traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 345021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -923.54 and a beta of 1.29.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.
