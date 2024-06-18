Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

UGP has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Ultrapar Participações from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ultrapar Participações from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.37.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UGP

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

NYSE:UGP opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultrapar Participações

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.