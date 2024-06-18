UMA 1-Day Volume Tops $31.15 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One UMA token can currently be purchased for about $2.47 or 0.00003809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $201.55 million and approximately $31.15 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UMA has traded down 12% against the dollar.

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 119,804,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,481,986 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

