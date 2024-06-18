United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $300.61

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $300.61 and last traded at $300.09, with a volume of 23166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.06.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.22.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $835,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total transaction of $1,418,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,079.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $835,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,728 shares of company stock valued at $41,047,047. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,212,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,566,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 529,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $100,519,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $97,316,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

