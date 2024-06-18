Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UTI. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.40.

NYSE:UTI opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $746.21 million, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

