USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Receives $26.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.
USAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 914.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.
USAC opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $28.47.
USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $229.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.43 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 9.21%. As a group, analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 512.20%.
USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.
