Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Lowered by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,222,000. Lcnb Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 729,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,903,000 after purchasing an additional 68,651 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.88. 11,838,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,694,498. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

