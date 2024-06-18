Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lessened by Burkett Financial Services LLC

Burkett Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,361,000. Finally, Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,386,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.77. The company had a trading volume of 630,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,351. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $377.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $346.99 and its 200 day moving average is $332.80. The company has a market cap of $129.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

