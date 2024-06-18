Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 3.7% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 29,184 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,557,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,164,000 after purchasing an additional 60,602 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,998,000.
Shares of VGIT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,688. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $59.67.
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
