Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 3.7% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 29,184 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,557,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,164,000 after purchasing an additional 60,602 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,998,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,688. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1787 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.