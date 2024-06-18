Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stake Boosted by Burkett Financial Services LLC

Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 84.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 29,184 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,068,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,557,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,164,000 after buying an additional 60,602 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,165,000 after buying an additional 6,021,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,998,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.51. 980,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,604. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1787 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.