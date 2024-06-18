Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stake Boosted by Burkett Financial Services LLC

Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 84.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 29,184 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,068,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,557,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,164,000 after buying an additional 60,602 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,165,000 after buying an additional 6,021,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,998,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.51. 980,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,604. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.