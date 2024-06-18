Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 141,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 356,657 shares.The stock last traded at $76.90 and had previously closed at $76.58.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.82. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

