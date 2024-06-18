Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $48.96. 2,212,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,459. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.94. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

