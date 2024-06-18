Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $269.54

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $269.54 and last traded at $269.24, with a volume of 1676820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

