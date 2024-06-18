Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $11,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000.

Shares of VFMO stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,191 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.33. The firm has a market cap of $514.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

