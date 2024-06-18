Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lifted by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,197,000. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,997. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.45 and its 200 day moving average is $155.26. The company has a market cap of $115.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.