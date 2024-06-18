Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Boosted by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,809,000. Finally, Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,531,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $161.75. 431,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,338. The firm has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.26.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

